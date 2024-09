HOUSTON — Sunday Riley Modern Skincare has signed a 97,222-square-foot industrial lease at in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 11720 North Gessner Road was constructed in 2014 and totals 155,400 square feet. William Carpenter and Jeremy Lumbreras of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, institutional investment firm Bentall GreenOak, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented.