REBusinessOnline

Sundt Completes 70-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Fairfield, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

The-Ridge-Fairfield-CA

The Ridge in Fairfield, Calif., offers a mix of cottages and villas for seniors.

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — Sundt Construction Inc. has completed construction of The Ridge at Paradise Valley Estates, an eight-acre life plan community in the Bay Area city of Fairfield.

The Ridge features a mix of 70 cottages and villas. The private cottages have two bedrooms and attached garages, and the villas feature either one bedroom or two bedrooms with under-building parking.

In addition to the amenities of the larger Paradise Valley Estates 76-acre community, residents can access The Ridge’s dining facility and outdoor amenities such as a learning center and outdoor café.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  