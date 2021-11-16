Sundt Completes 70-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Fairfield, California

The Ridge in Fairfield, Calif., offers a mix of cottages and villas for seniors.

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — Sundt Construction Inc. has completed construction of The Ridge at Paradise Valley Estates, an eight-acre life plan community in the Bay Area city of Fairfield.

The Ridge features a mix of 70 cottages and villas. The private cottages have two bedrooms and attached garages, and the villas feature either one bedroom or two bedrooms with under-building parking.

In addition to the amenities of the larger Paradise Valley Estates 76-acre community, residents can access The Ridge’s dining facility and outdoor amenities such as a learning center and outdoor café.