Sundt Construction Begins Redevelopment of Two Residence Halls at California State University, Fullerton Campus

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Sundt Construction has broken ground on the redevelopment of two residence halls on the California State University, Fullerton campus. The project will replace the Jewel Plummer and Cobb Residence Halls, which were the first residence halls built on campus in 1979.

The new 175,000-square-foot facility will offer 500 beds in two-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity for residents; two-bedroom apartments for staff; and one-bedroom units for residence advisors. The project will also include shared amenity space on the ground floor, an updated connection to the university’s arboretum and an 82-space parking lot. A timeline for the development was not announced.