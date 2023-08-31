Thursday, August 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Sungrow USA Signs 179,534 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Sungrow USA Corp., a division of Chinese solar technology company Sungrow, has signed a 179,534-square-foot industrial lease at Rankin 45 Distribution Center in North Houston. The cross-dock building features 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, four drive-up ramps and parking for 259 cars and 23 trailers. Michael Foreman and Beau Kaleel of Cushman & Wakefield represented Sungrow USA in the lease negotiations. Joseph Smith and Faron Wiley of CBRE represented the landlord, a joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners.

You may also like

SPI Advisory Acquires 244-Unit Parkview Terraces Apartments in...

Amegy Bank Provides $25M Construction Loan for Houston...

Finial Group Negotiates 58,016 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

JLL Arranges Sale of 40,589 SF Shopping Center...

JLL Arranges $56.3M Construction Loan for Industrial Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 448-Unit Self-Storage...

Dacon Completes 30,000 SF Headquarters Project in Canton,...

Island Associates Negotiates $3.4M Sale of Long Island...

GI Partners Sells 75,350 SF R&D Facility in...