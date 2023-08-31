Sungrow USA Signs 179,534 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

HOUSTON — Sungrow USA Corp., a division of Chinese solar technology company Sungrow, has signed a 179,534-square-foot industrial lease at Rankin 45 Distribution Center in North Houston. The cross-dock building features 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, four drive-up ramps and parking for 259 cars and 23 trailers. Michael Foreman and Beau Kaleel of Cushman & Wakefield represented Sungrow USA in the lease negotiations. Joseph Smith and Faron Wiley of CBRE represented the landlord, a joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners.