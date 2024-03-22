Friday, March 22, 2024
Terraces-Walnut-CA
Terraces at Walnut will feature residential and retail space within a 49-acre gated community in Walnut, Calif.
Sunjoint Development Starts Construction of 49-Acre Residential, Retail Project in Walnut, California

by Amy Works

WALNUT, CALIF. — Sunjoint Development has started construction of Terraces at Walnut, a 49-acre mixed-use development located on Valley Boulevard in Walnut, approximately 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Construction of the first product type, single-family homes, began in November 2023 and the first five phases are currently being made available for sale. The remaining homes will be built in phases — townhomes, three-story homes and estate lots. Full buildout is slated for year-end 2025.

KTGY designed the project, which CBC Home is building. Terraces at Walnut will feature 79 townhomes, 211 detached single-family homes and 17,052 square feet of retail space. The three- and four-bedroom townhomes will range from 1,548 square feet to 1,914 square feet, while the single-family homes will offer three- or four-bedroom layouts ranging from 2,198 square feet to 3,561 square feet.

The retail space will include a variety of food users, including dine-in restaurants, specialty retailers and beverage users. Terraces at Walnut will also feature 11 pocket parks and an internal trail system.

Blake Kaplan, Erik Westedt and Drew Olson of JLL are overseeing leasing of the retail space.

