81-91 Columbia offers a total of 40,792 square feet of industrial space, which new owner Sunland Nutrition will occupy.
Sunland Nutrition Buys Industrial Building in Aliso Viejo, California for $14M

by Jeff Shaw

ALISO VIEJO, CALIF. — Sunland Nutrition has purchased a 40,792-square-foot industrial building in Aliso Viejo for $14 million. The nutritional ingredients distributor will use the building for its headquarters.

The facility is located at 81-91 Columbia. It features 28-foot warehouse clear heights, two ground-level loading doors, two dock-high loading doors, large fenced yard, building-top signage and 4.25/1,000 parking ratio. 

JLL’s Xavier Nolasco, Brian Thene, Steve Wagner and Cameron Driscoll represented the undisclosed seller. Steve Crane of Daum Commercial represented Sunland Nutrition. 

