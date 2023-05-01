Sunland Nutrition Buys Industrial Building in Aliso Viejo, California for $14M

ALISO VIEJO, CALIF. — Sunland Nutrition has purchased a 40,792-square-foot industrial building in Aliso Viejo for $14 million. The nutritional ingredients distributor will use the building for its headquarters.

The facility is located at 81-91 Columbia. It features 28-foot warehouse clear heights, two ground-level loading doors, two dock-high loading doors, large fenced yard, building-top signage and 4.25/1,000 parking ratio.

JLL’s Xavier Nolasco, Brian Thene, Steve Wagner and Cameron Driscoll represented the undisclosed seller. Steve Crane of Daum Commercial represented Sunland Nutrition.