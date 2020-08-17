REBusinessOnline

Sunnyvale City Council Approves Next Phase of CityLine Sunnyvale Mixed-Use Project in California

Posted on by in California, Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Block3S-Sunnyvale-CA

The Block 3S development will feature 430 apartments and 30,000 square feet of retail space. (Rendering credit: Gensler)

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. — Sunnyvale City Council has approved a Downtown Specific Plan and Development Agreement that allows for the next phase of CityLine Sunnyvale to begin. STC Venture, a partnership between Sares Regis Group of Northern California and Hunter Properties, is developing the multi-phase redevelopment project in downtown Sunnyvale.

The new phase will add 792 residential units and 653,000 square feet of office space above 182,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space on four parcels along Murphy and McKinley avenues. The overall CityLine Sunnyvale project — a 36-acre, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use district —also features a large public plaza, as well as shopping and entertainment space.

The new phase will include a Building B offering 150,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of retail space and the redevelopment of Redwood Square into Block 3S featuring 480 apartments (11 percent designated affordable) with 30,000 square feet of retail space. Construction of the new phase is scheduled to begin in early 2021.

The phase also includes the redevelopment of the former Macy’s into 500,000 square feet of office space and 60,000 square feet of retail space, the development of Block 6 with 312 apartments (11 percent affordable) with 35,000 square feet of retail space, and the construction of Redwood Park, a public plaza at the center of the development.

The new phase is scheduled to open in 2023-2024.

CityLine Sunnyvale currently includes 198 completed residential units, with 75 under construction and nearly 100,000 square feet of retail space. Whole Foods Market and AMC Theaters will occupy a 110,000-square-foot, two-story retail building, which is slated for completion by the end of 2020.

The CityLine Sunnyvale project team includes J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, KTGY, Gensler, Studio T-Square, Heller Manus, Bionic Landscape, The Guzzardo Partnership, BKF Engineers and Langan.

