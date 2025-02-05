Sunon Furniture Signs 34,175 SF Industrial Lease in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Sunon Furniture has signed a 34,175-square-foot industrial lease in North Fort Worth. The Asian furniture manufacturer will use the space within Building 4 at the 61.4-acre Basswood 35 Business Park as a national distribution center. Todd Lambeth and Luke Clardy of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented Sunon Furniture in the site selection and lease negotiations. Todd Hubbard and Joe McLiney of NAI Robert Lynn represented the landlord, Mississippi-based EastGroup Properties.