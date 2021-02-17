REBusinessOnline

Sunpro Solar Signs 20,380 SF Industrial Lease in Riverside, Missouri

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Missouri

The solar panel installation company leased space in Building 2 at Belgium Business Park.

RIVERSIDE, MO. — Sunpro Solar has signed a 20,380-square-foot industrial lease at Belgium Business Park Building 2 in Riverside, just north of Kansas City. The Class A property spans 100,000 square feet and is fully leased. Mark Long and John Hassler of Newmark Zimmer represented the landlord, a subsidiary of Green Bay Packaging. Nick Tinnel of True North Industrial Realty LLC represented the tenant, which is a solar panel installation company.

