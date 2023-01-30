REBusinessOnline

SUNRGY Solar Distribution Signs 47,332 SF Industrial Lease in Missouri City, Texas

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — SUNRGY Solar Distribution has signed a 47,332-square-foot industrial lease in the southwestern Houston suburb of Missouri City. A.J. Williams and Travis Land of Partners, the locally based investment and brokerage firm formerly known as NAI Partners, represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Beau Kaleel and Brooke Swerdlow with Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Logistics Property Co.

