Sunrider International to Open 71-Acre Manufacturing Plant in Midlothian, Texas

Sunrider International expects to open its new manufacturing and research and development facility in Midlothian some time next year.

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Sunrider International, a California-based provider of food, health, beauty and household products, will open a 71-acre manufacturing and research and development facility in the southern Dallas suburb of Midlothian. Construction of the facility is underway, and the company will begin relocating employees of its California manufacturing operation to the new plant in 2021. The Dallas Morning News reports that Sunrider recently filed permits to develop a 340,000-square-foot building on the site, as well as to eventually build a facility spanning 1 million square feet or more. The newspaper also reports that the City of Midlothian and Ellis County offered Sunrider more than a 50 percent property and business tax abatement if the company ultimately expands its footprint to 600,000 square feet and hires more than 200 employees.