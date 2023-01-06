REBusinessOnline

Sunrise Brands Leases 446,000 SF Distribution Facility at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center in California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Western

Sunrise Brands will occupy a 446,000-square-foot industrial distribution facility at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center in Tejon Ranch, Calif.

TEJON RANCH, CALIF. — Sunrise Brands, a designer, producer, distributor and retailer of branded and private-label apparel, has signed a full-building pre-lease for an industrial distribution facility at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center in Tejon Ranch. A joint venture partnership between Tejon Ranch Co. and Majestic Realty Co. owns the asset.

Construction of the 446,000-square-foot distribution center is slated to begin in first-quarter 2023. Completion is scheduled for first-quarter 2024. Until the new facility is ready, Sunrise Brands will temporarily occupy 240,000 square feet of space in another building owned by the Tejon-Majestic joint venture partnership.

The new single-load industrial building will feature 36-foot clear heights, seven-inch floor slabs and an ESFR sprinkler system.

Mike McCrary, Mac Hewett, Brent Weirick and Peter McWilliams of JLL represented the owners in the lease negotiations, while Mike Catalano and Joe Dimola of Savills represented Sunrise Brands.

