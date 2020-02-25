REBusinessOnline

Sunrise Completes 90-Unit Seniors Housing Community on Long Island

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — Sunrise Senior Living has completed construction of Sunrise of Huntington, a 90-unit seniors housing community located in the Long Island town of Huntington. The community features assisted living and memory care services, as well as convenient access to Syosset Hospital and Plainview Hospital. Sunrise held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 19, for the .

