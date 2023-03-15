Sunrise Management to Operate The Warwick Apartments in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Sunrise Management has taken over operations of The Warwick, a newly renovated, Class A apartment community in San Diego’s Hillcrest neighborhood.
Spectrum Partners recently acquired the luxury multifamily community for $37.4 million. The Warwick was converted from a hotel into apartments in 2017.
The 80-unit community now includes a resort-style pool, sun deck with cabanas, fitness center, technology-enabled package lockers, enclosed dog run, LATCH keyless entry and outdoor social lounge.