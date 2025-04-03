Sunrise Realty Trust Provides $46.5M in Financing for New Dallas Apartment Building

DALLAS — South Florida-based Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) has provided $46.5 million in financing for The Boheme, a 352-unit apartment building in Dallas. The financing is part of a $62 million senior loan that refinances the property, which is owned by San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential. The Boheme is an eight-story building in the Bishop Arts District that was completed in 2023. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, according to Apartments.com, and amenities include a rooftop pool, coworking lounge with private meeting rooms, courtyards and a game lounge.