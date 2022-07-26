Sunrise Senior Living Opens 130-Unit Community on Staten Island

Sunrise New Dorp in Staten Island offers both assisted living and memory care services.

NEW YORK CITY — Sunrise Senior Living has opened Sunrise of New Dorp, its second seniors housing community on Staten Island. The 85,000-square-foot, four-story property features 130 units of assisted living and memory care and proximity to the Staten Island Expressway and some of the borough’s various shops, restaurants and beaches. Moseley Architects designed the project. Other partners included KBE Building Corp. and PWC Cos.