REBusinessOnline

Sunrise Senior Living Opens 130-Unit Community on Staten Island

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

Sunrise-New-Dorp-Staten-Island

Sunrise New Dorp in Staten Island offers both assisted living and memory care services.

NEW YORK CITY — Sunrise Senior Living has opened Sunrise of New Dorp, its second seniors housing community on Staten Island. The 85,000-square-foot, four-story property features 130 units of assisted living and memory care and proximity to the Staten Island Expressway and some of the borough’s various shops, restaurants and beaches. Moseley Architects designed the project. Other partners included KBE Building Corp. and PWC Cos.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  