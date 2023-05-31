Sunrise Senior Living Opens 75,000 SF Community in Orange, California

ORANGE, CALIF. — Sunrise Senior Living has opened Sunrise of Orange in Orange, approximately 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Although the number of units was not disclosed, Sunrise says the property can serve more than 100 residents and offers assisted living and memory care accommodations.

The 75,000-square-foot, three-story property sits on a 1.5-acre site adjacent to Eisenhower Park.

HPI Architecture designed the community, which general contractor W.E. O’Neil Construction built.