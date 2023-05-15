Monday, May 15, 2023
DevelopmentSeniors HousingSoutheastVirginia

Sunrise Senior Living Opens Assisted Living, Memory Care Community in Metro D.C.

by John Nelson

MCLEAN, VA. — Sunrise Senior Living has opened Sunrise of McLean Village, a seniors housing community located at 1515 Chain Bridge Road in McLean, roughly 15 miles outside Washington, D.C. Comprising 90,000 square feet, the three-story property has the capacity for more than 120 residents and offers assisted living and memory care accommodations. Amenities at the community include a dining room and bistro with a bar, fitness center, library, two sunrooms, an activity room, hair and nail salon and a massage room. The property also features five covered porches, a large outdoor terrace, two rooftop terraces and a public-private garden. Rust | Orling Architecture served as architect, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. was the general contractor for the project.

