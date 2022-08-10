Sunsail Capital, ZaneCRE Acquire 350-Unit Multifamily Property in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — A partnership between New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE has acquired Sarah at Lake Houston, a 350-unit multifamily property located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. Built in 2020, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, multi-sport simulator, business and conference center, dog park and a biergarten. Zack Springer of Newmark brokered the transaction. Purvesh Gosalia, also with Newmark, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the joint venture.