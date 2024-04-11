Sunset Healthcare Solutions Signs 54,153 SF Industrial Lease in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — Sunset Healthcare Solutions has signed a 54,153-square-foot industrial lease at 2725 Alft Lane in Elgin. The lease brings the 108,307-square-foot building to full occupancy. Kenneth Franzese and John Cassidy of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, a private partnership. David Haigh of NAI Hiffman represented Sunset Healthcare Solutions, which is a national manufacturer and distributor of medical respiratory equipment for hospitals and private homes. The company is relocating from Bloomingdale.