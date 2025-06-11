Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Sunstone Hotel Investors Sells Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue Hotel for $47M

by John Nelson

NEW ORLEANS — California-based Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has sold the Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue, a 252-room hotel in downtown New Orleans, for $47 million. The buyer was not disclosed.

Situated in the central business district and near the French Quarter, the hotel was originally built in 1926 as the Louisiana Masonic Temple, according to the Hilton website. The Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue offers a 24-7 fitness center, onsite dining options, fitness center, concierge and a business center.

