Sunstone Hotel Investors Sells Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel for $80M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Maryland, Southeast

Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace features 622 hotel rooms, 30,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, three food and beverage outlets including a waterfront restaurant called Watertable, a 24-hour fitness center and a business center.

BALTIMORE — Sunstone Hotel Investors has sold Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace, a Marriott-affiliated, 622-room hotel in downtown Baltimore. The Buccini/Pollin Group acquired the asset for $80 million, or $129,000 per room. The hotel is situated along the Inner Harbor at 2020 E. Pratt St. The hotel features 30,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, three food and beverage outlets including a waterfront restaurant called Watertable, a 24-hour fitness center and a business center. This is the 17th Marriott-affiliated hotel in The Buccini/Pollen Group’s portfolio. Mark Elliott, Jay Morrow and Jeff Berkman of Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) represented the seller in the transaction. Lawrence Britvan of HWE originated an acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer. Details of the financing were not disclosed.

