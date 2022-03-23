REBusinessOnline

Sunstone Hotel Investors Sells Two Hotels in Chicago for $129.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

CHICAGO — Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO), a California-based lodging REIT, has sold two hotels in Chicago for a combined gross sales price of $129.5 million. The properties include the 368-room Embassy Suites Chicago and the 361-room Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile. Buyer information was not provided.

The sale marks Sunstone’s exit from the Chicago market, which has been hindered by excess supply and an inability to drive meaningful rate and profitability growth, says CEO Bryan Giglia. For the month of February, Chicago’s hotel occupancy rate of 43.8 percent was the second-lowest rate across the nation, according to hospitality data firm STR. The average occupancy rate nationally for the month was 56.9 percent. Sunstone’s stock price opened at $11.69 per share Tuesday, March 22, down slightly from $12.82 per share one year ago.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Mar
24
Webinar: Increase Student Housing NOI & Equity Value with Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  