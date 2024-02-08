Sunstone Two Tree Buys Houston Apartment Community for $28.9M, Plans Redevelopment

HOUSTON — California-based investment firm Sunstone Two Tree has acquired Villas Del Paseo, a 384-unit apartment community in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood, for $28.9 million. Built in 1978, the market-rate property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, playground, business center, package services and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Mark Saunders of Newmark represented the seller, Comunidad Partners, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to invest about $10.5 million in capital improvements. Unit interiors will receive new flooring, counters, lighting, appliances and cabinetry. Building exteriors will be upgraded with new paint, roofs replacement, lighting, landscaping and signage. Sunstone will also repair balconies and parking lots, update the clubhouse and pool and add dog parks.