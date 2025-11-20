Thursday, November 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Sunwest, AKRE Partners Buy 36,240 SF Warehouse in Laredo, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAREDO, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based Sunwest Real Estate Group and industrial investment firm AKRE Partners has purchased a 36,240-square-foot warehouse in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The small-bay building at 13609 Archer Drive is located within Killam Industrial Park. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was completed in 2001 and features 20-foot clear heights, 17 dock-high loading positions and 3,091 square feet of office space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

CBRE Brokers Sale of 242-Unit Altis Santa Barbara...

Patrinely, Dune Real Estate Sell 93,575 SF Warehouse...

Coastal Ridge Acquires Two Student Housing Communities Near...

Timber Development Buys 20,000 SF Cass Commons Shopping...

IPA Arranges $48.4M Loan for Refinancing of Oklahoma...

BMC Software Signs 95,827 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Stream Realty Partners Secures 18,118 SF Industrial Lease...

Woodmont Co. Negotiates Sale of 9,929 SF Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.2M Sale of Retail...