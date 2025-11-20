Sunwest, AKRE Partners Buy 36,240 SF Warehouse in Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based Sunwest Real Estate Group and industrial investment firm AKRE Partners has purchased a 36,240-square-foot warehouse in the Rio Grande Valley city of Laredo. The small-bay building at 13609 Archer Drive is located within Killam Industrial Park. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was completed in 2001 and features 20-foot clear heights, 17 dock-high loading positions and 3,091 square feet of office space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.