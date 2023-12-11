Monday, December 11, 2023
Super Radiator Coils will use the 150,000-square-foot facility in Mesa, Ariz., as its western U.S. production hub to produce industrial heat exchangers, coils and nuclear products.
Super Radiator Coils Breaks Ground on 150,000 SF Industrial Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Facility in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Super Radiator Coils, a company specializing in heat exchanger manufacturing, has broken ground on a ground-up design/build industrial facility in Mesa. The project team includes Scannell Properties, Ware Malcomb as architect and Brinkmann Constructors as design/builder.

Constructed of concrete tilt-up panels, the 150,000-square-foot facility will include more than 45,000 square feet of Class A office space, 130,000 square feet of fully conditioned manufacturing floor space, gantry crane systems and clean room areas that support advanced manufacturing. Super Radiator Coils will use the facility as its western U.S. production hub to produce industrial heat exchangers, coils and nuclear products.

Completion is slated for fall 2024. John Grady, Jackei Orcutt and Jonathan Teeter of CBRE represented Super Radiator Coils in the development and building transaction.

