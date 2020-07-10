REBusinessOnline

Superior Felt & Filtration Signs 75,000 SF Industrial Lease in McHenry, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The building is located at 1359 Ridgeview Drive.

MCHENRY, ILL. — Superior Felt & Filtration (SFF) has signed a 75,000-square-foot industrial lease at 1359 Ridgeview Drive in McHenry, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago. McHenry-based SFF has experienced rapid growth due to the production of personal protection equipment for coronavirus. Owned by Midwest Industrial Funds (MIF), the 218,064-square-foot building is a former Motorola production site. It features a clear height of 28 feet. MIF plans to renovate the office space and add more air conditioning capacity. Dan Benassi, Dan Jones and Sam Deihs of Entre Commercial Realty represented SFF in the lease transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
14
Webinar: Are Your Student Housing Properties Ready for Move-In?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  