Superior Felt & Filtration Signs 75,000 SF Industrial Lease in McHenry, Illinois

The building is located at 1359 Ridgeview Drive.

MCHENRY, ILL. — Superior Felt & Filtration (SFF) has signed a 75,000-square-foot industrial lease at 1359 Ridgeview Drive in McHenry, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago. McHenry-based SFF has experienced rapid growth due to the production of personal protection equipment for coronavirus. Owned by Midwest Industrial Funds (MIF), the 218,064-square-foot building is a former Motorola production site. It features a clear height of 28 feet. MIF plans to renovate the office space and add more air conditioning capacity. Dan Benassi, Dan Jones and Sam Deihs of Entre Commercial Realty represented SFF in the lease transaction.