Superior Moving & Storage Signs 86,363 SF Industrial Lease in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Superior Moving & Storage has signed an 86,363-square-foot industrial lease at Copaken Brook’s Downtown Business Park in Kansas City. The property is located at 3177 Mercier St. A local moving company founded in 1914, Superior began leasing 35,000 square feet at the building in 2014 for storage purposes. The company sold a separate facility and consolidated all operations at the Mercier Street property.