SuperNova Furniture to Open 40,000 SF Store at Brazos Town Center in Metro Houston

ROSENBERG, TEXAS — SuperNova Furniture will open a 40,000-square-foot store at Brazos Town Center, a 550-acre mixed-use development by local developer NewQuest Properties in Rosenberg, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The lease term is 10 years, and the store, which is located in a space formerly occupied by department store Gordman’s, is set to open this fall. The lease pushes the property’s retail occupancy rate to 98 percent. Joe Silver and Chris Pitts of Streetwise Retail Advisors represented the retailer in the lease negotiations.