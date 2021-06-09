REBusinessOnline

SuperNova Furniture to Open 40,000 SF Store at Brazos Town Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

ROSENBERG, TEXAS — SuperNova Furniture will open a 40,000-square-foot store at Brazos Town Center, a 550-acre mixed-use development by local developer NewQuest Properties in Rosenberg, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The lease term is 10 years, and the store, which is located in a space formerly occupied by department store Gordman’s, is set to open this fall. The lease pushes the property’s retail occupancy rate to 98 percent. Joe Silver and Chris Pitts of Streetwise Retail Advisors represented the retailer in the lease negotiations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews