SurePoint Breaks Ground on 861-Unit Self-Storage Facility in The Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — SurePoint Development, a San Antonio-based self-storage owner-operator, has broken ground on an 861-unit facility in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The site is located near the intersection of Six Pines Drive and Lake Front Circle within The Woodlands Town Center, and the property will feature 90,000 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. ExtraSpace Storage will manage the facility, which will be SurePoint’s 10th in the Houston area and is expected to be complete in spring 2027.