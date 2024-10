CONROE, TEXAS — SurePoint Self Storage has delivered a 744-unit facility in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. Operated by CubeSmart, the facility is located within Johnson Development’s Grand Central Park master-planned community and spans approximately 94,000 square feet of net rentable, climate-controlled space. The facility, which was originally announced in early 2022, is SurePoint’s 14th self-storage development in the greater Houston area.