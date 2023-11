FULSHEAR, TEXAS —SurePoint Development, a self-storage owner-operator based in San Antonio, has agreed to purchase an 651-unit facility that is under construction in Fulshear, a western suburb of Houston. The site is located near the intersection of Texas Heritage Parkway and FM 1093, and the single-story facility will span 83,000 net rentable square feet of predominantly climate-controlled space. Completion is slated for next spring. The seller was not disclosed.