SurePoint Development Breaks Ground on Self-Storage Facility in Rosharon, Texas

ROSHARON, TEXAS — SurePoint Development has broken ground on a self-storage facility in Rosharon, located south of Houston. The number of units was not disclosed. The site is located along FM 521 just south of Sienna Parkway, and the facility will total approximately 95,000 net rentable square feet of space. Completion is slated for next spring. The facility will be the eighth in the greater Houston area for SurePoint, which also plans to begin construction of two other facilities in the region next spring.