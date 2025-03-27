SurePoint to Develop 687-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Humble, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — SurePoint Development, a self-storage owner-operator based in San Antonio, will develop an 687-unit self-storage facility in Humble, a northeastern suburb of Houston. The site is located at the intersection of Sam Houston Tollway and Mesa Drive at the entrance to Johnson Development’s Fall Creek master-planned community. CubeSmart will operate the new facility, which will comprise 120,000 net rentable square feet of climate- and non-climate-controlled space. The facility will also feature boat/RV storage space and 10,000 square feet of mini-offices. Construction is set to begin before the end of the year. A tentative completion date was not announced. SurePoint is also planning a 761-unit facility in Missouri City.