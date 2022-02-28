REBusinessOnline

SurePoint to Develop 744-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Conroe, Texas

CubeSmart will operate SurePoint's new self-storage facility in Conroe, which is slated for a May 2023 completion.

CONROE, TEXAS — SurePoint Self Storage will develop a 744-unit facility that will be located within Johnson Development’s Grand Central Park master-planned communities in the northern Houston suburb of Conroe. CubeSmart will operate the facility, which will feature approximately 94,000 square feet of net rentable, climate-controlled space. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall and to be complete in May 2023. The facility will be SurePoint’s 14th self-storage development in the greater Houston.

