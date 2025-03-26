Wednesday, March 26, 2025
DevelopmentIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

SurePoint to Develop 761-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Missouri City, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — SurePoint Development, a self-storage owner-operator based in San Antonio, will develop an 761-unit self-storage facility in Missouri City, a southwestern suburb of Houston. The site is located along FM 521 just south of Sienna Parkway near Johnson Development’s Sienna master-planned community, where SurePoint opened another self-storage facility in 2021. CubeSmart will operate the new facility, which will comprise 95,000 net rentable square feet, inclusive of climate-controlled space. Construction is set to begin this summer. A tentative completion date was not announced.

