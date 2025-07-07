Monday, July 7, 2025
SurePoint to Develop 90,000 SF Self-Storage Facility in The Woodlands, Texas

by Taylor Williams

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — SurePoint Development, a self-storage owner-operator based in San Antonio, will develop a 90,0000-square-foot (net rentable) facility in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The number of units has not yet been finalized. The site is located near the intersection of Six Pines Drive and Lake Front Circle within The Woodlands Town Center, and the property will feature climate-controlled space. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring and to be complete in the first quarter of 2027.

