Sustainable Bag Producer Buys 47,744 SF Warehouse Near Los Angeles for $13.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

The 47,744-square-foot industrial property at 5601 Bickett St. in Vernon, Calif., features five exterior docks, two drive-in doors and 9,000 square feet of office space.

VERNON, CALIF. — Crown Poly, a Southern California-based producer of sustainable bagging solutions, has purchased a warehouse building in Vernon, a suburb five miles south of Los Angeles. Katie K, a private manufacturer of apparel, sold the facility for $13.7 million.

Located at 5601 Bickett St., the 47,744-square-foot, single-tenant property features 26-foot clear heights, five exterior docks, two drive-in doors and 9,000 square feet of office space. The property was constructed in 2002.

Kevin Kim of Coldwell Banker Commercial JM Properties represented the seller in the transaction.