REBusinessOnline

Sustainable Bag Producer Buys 47,744 SF Warehouse Near Los Angeles for $13.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

5601-Bickett-St-Vernon-CA

The 47,744-square-foot industrial property at 5601 Bickett St. in Vernon, Calif., features five exterior docks, two drive-in doors and 9,000 square feet of office space.

VERNON, CALIF. — Crown Poly, a Southern California-based producer of sustainable bagging solutions, has purchased a warehouse building in Vernon, a suburb five miles south of Los Angeles. Katie K, a private manufacturer of apparel, sold the facility for $13.7 million.

Located at 5601 Bickett St., the 47,744-square-foot, single-tenant property features 26-foot clear heights, five exterior docks, two drive-in doors and 9,000 square feet of office space. The property was constructed in 2002.

Kevin Kim of Coldwell Banker Commercial JM Properties represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  