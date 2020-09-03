Sustainable Bag Producer Buys 47,744 SF Warehouse Near Los Angeles for $13.7M
VERNON, CALIF. — Crown Poly, a Southern California-based producer of sustainable bagging solutions, has purchased a warehouse building in Vernon, a suburb five miles south of Los Angeles. Katie K, a private manufacturer of apparel, sold the facility for $13.7 million.
Located at 5601 Bickett St., the 47,744-square-foot, single-tenant property features 26-foot clear heights, five exterior docks, two drive-in doors and 9,000 square feet of office space. The property was constructed in 2002.
Kevin Kim of Coldwell Banker Commercial JM Properties represented the seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.