Sutter Capital Sells 46,041 SF Redeveloped Lifestyle Center in South Lake Tahoe

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

The Crossing at Tahoe Valley in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., was 87 percent occupied at the time of sale.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — Sacramento-based Sutter Capital Group has completed the disposition of The Crossing at Tahoe Valley, a newly redeveloped shopping center in South Lake Tahoe. A private investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price in a 1031 exchange.

Originally constructed in 1973, the shopping center underwent a renovation in 2017. The new design features an institutional-quality mountain contemporary buildout. A large outdoor communal plaza offers casual seating, fire pits and an elevated stage that hosts daily live music performances.

At the time of sale, the property was 87 percent leased to a mix of local restaurants, health and wellness services and boutique shops, as well as one of the top-performing Big 5 Sporting Goods stores in the retailer’s portfolio, according to Sutter.

Situated on 4.9 acres at 2014-2062 Lake Tahoe Blvd., The Crossing at Tahoe Lake is less than two miles from Lake Tahoe’s southern shore.

Eric Kathrein, Bryan Ley and Jake Dempsey of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.