SVA Architects Plans Lakeland & Laurel Intergenerational Affordable Project in Santa Fe Springs, California

Located in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Lakeland & Laurel will feature 102 affordable apartments in the intergenerational portion of the project.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — SVA Architects, along with development partners The Richman Group Inc., The Whole Child and Habitat for Humanity, has received entitlements for the construction of Lakeland & Laurel, an intergenerational affordable housing community in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Fe Springs.

The project encompasses more than an entire city block and will feature three distinct housing communities consisting of intergenerational affordable apartments, interim transitional housing and for-sale townhomes. The development will cost the city approximately $110,000 per unit for 139 units and is scheduled to break ground in April.

The Richman Group, based in Newport Beach, Calif., is developing the three-building intergenerational portion of the project. This part of the development will total 102 affordable apartment homes on nearly four acres. The first building, at four stories tall, will provide homes to 50 seniors. The other two buildings will be three stories tall and offer 52 family apartments. These homes will also share a 1,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness facility, laundry room, mail room and clubroom.

The Whole Child is developing the three-story interim housing, which will serve up to 40 homeless families at any given time.

Habitat for Humanity will build the 18 for-sale townhomes. The units will be sold to low-income families and will be approximately 1,350 square feet each with three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms and two-car garages.

“Anytime we can break down barriers within a neighborhood — whether that’s across socioeconomic or generational divides — there is valuable enrichment that takes place within the community,” says Ernesto Vasquez, CEO of SVA Architects.