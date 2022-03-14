REBusinessOnline

SVA Architects Plans Lakeland & Laurel Intergenerational Affordable Project in Santa Fe Springs, California

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, California, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Lakeland-Laurel-Santa-Fe-Springs-CA

Located in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Lakeland & Laurel will feature 102 affordable apartments in the intergenerational portion of the project.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — SVA Architects, along with development partners The Richman Group Inc., The Whole Child and Habitat for Humanity, has received entitlements for the construction of Lakeland & Laurel, an intergenerational affordable housing community in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Fe Springs.

The project encompasses more than an entire city block and will feature three distinct housing communities consisting of intergenerational affordable apartments, interim transitional housing and for-sale townhomes. The development will cost the city approximately $110,000 per unit for 139 units and is scheduled to break ground in April.

The Richman Group, based in Newport Beach, Calif., is developing the three-building intergenerational portion of the project. This part of the development will total 102 affordable apartment homes on nearly four acres. The first building, at four stories tall, will provide homes to 50 seniors. The other two buildings will be three stories tall and offer 52 family apartments. These homes will also share a 1,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness facility, laundry room, mail room and clubroom.

The Whole Child is developing the three-story interim housing, which will serve up to 40 homeless families at any given time.

Habitat for Humanity will build the 18 for-sale townhomes. The units will be sold to low-income families and will be approximately 1,350 square feet each with three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms and two-car garages.

“Anytime we can break down barriers within a neighborhood — whether that’s across socioeconomic or generational divides — there is valuable enrichment that takes place within the community,” says Ernesto Vasquez, CEO of SVA Architects.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  