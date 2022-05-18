REBusinessOnline

SVB Securities Signs 68,183 SF Office Lease Expansion at 1301 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — SVB Securities, an investment bank specializing in the healthcare and technology sectors, has signed a 68,183-square-foot office lease expansion at 1301 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant now occupies 139,176 square feet at the 1.7 million-square-foot building, which is owned by locally based investment firm Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE).

