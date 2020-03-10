SVN | Angelic Brokers Sale of 156,024 SF Office Building in Austin’s Mueller District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Ascension Seton's building at 1345 Philomena St. in Austin totals 156,024 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — SVN | Angelic has brokered the sale of a 156,024-square-foot office building located at 1345 Philomena St. in Austin’s Mueller district. The building serves as the headquarters of the buyer, Ascension Seton, a Central Texas-based branch of the faith-based healthcare organization Ascension Health. The seller, an investment fund backed by Black Creek Group, was self-represented in the transaction. Gabriel Silverstein of SVN | Angelic handled the transaction with Ben Mingle of the Centurion Foundation on behalf of Ascension Seton, which purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Silverstein also worked with Duncan Swanston of Baltimore-based lender CGA Capital to secure $83.8 million in acquisition financing for the transaction. The acquisition allows Ascension Seton to gain long-term control of its headquarters office building and to restructure its existing lease and occupancy costs. A team of attorneys from Hall Render, Ballard Spahr, and Polsinelli, worked to restructure said lease. Ascension Health is the second largest hospital operator in the United States with more than 2,600 facilities in 20 states and Washington, D.C.