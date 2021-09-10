SVN Arranges $10M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Chicago

CHICAGO — SVN | Chicago Commercial has arranged the sale of a portfolio of multifamily units in Chicago’s West Rogers Park neighborhood for $10 million. The portfolio consists of eight contiguous buildings located at 6705-37 N. California Ave. with 94 units. Jeffrey Baasch of SVN represented the seller. An out-of-state private family fund was the buyer.