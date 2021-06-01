SVN Arranges Sale of 30,000 SF Retail Center in Ohio for $1.4M

Silver Valley Plaza sold to a Texas-based investment group that is in the process of finalizing plans to build another retail center in Munroe Falls.

MUNROE FALLS, OHIO — SVN Summit Commercial Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Silver Valley Plaza in Munroe Falls, about 35 miles southeast of Cleveland. The sales price was $1.4 million. The 30,000-square-foot retail center sits on 4.1 acres at 265-297 N. Main St. The property was fully leased at the time of sale. Nichole Booker of SVN brokered the sale. Munroe Falls Center LLC, a Texas-based investment group, was the buyer.