REBusinessOnline

SVN | Blackstream Negotiates $10.7M Sale of Woodruff Village Shopping Center in Greenville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The retail division of SVN | Blackstream, dubbed Reedy River Retail, has negotiated the $10.7 million sale of Woodruff Village Shopping Center in Greenville. Located at 1810-1848 Woodruff Road, Woodruff Village’s tenant roster includes Planet Fitness, Social Latitude and Habitat for Humanity’s Restore. Daniel Holloway and Dustin Tenney of Reedy River Retail represented the seller, an entity doing business as Woodruff Investment National Exchange LLC, in the transaction. Rox Pollard of Colliers represented the buyer, Greensboro, N.C.-based MarBro Realty LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  