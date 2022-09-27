SVN | Blackstream Negotiates $10.7M Sale of Woodruff Village Shopping Center in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The retail division of SVN | Blackstream, dubbed Reedy River Retail, has negotiated the $10.7 million sale of Woodruff Village Shopping Center in Greenville. Located at 1810-1848 Woodruff Road, Woodruff Village’s tenant roster includes Planet Fitness, Social Latitude and Habitat for Humanity’s Restore. Daniel Holloway and Dustin Tenney of Reedy River Retail represented the seller, an entity doing business as Woodruff Investment National Exchange LLC, in the transaction. Rox Pollard of Colliers represented the buyer, Greensboro, N.C.-based MarBro Realty LLC.