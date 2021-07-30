REBusinessOnline

SVN Brokers $5.9M Sale of Office Building in Chicago

The four-story property at 232 E. Ohio St. was the original home of the Playboy Organization.

CHICAGO — SVN | Chicago Commercial has brokered the sale of a 29,500-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood for $5.9 million. Located at 232 E. Ohio St., the four-story property served as the original home of the Playboy Organization. It is now home to CRC Recording Studio, which occupies more than half of the building. Wayne Caplan of SVN represented the undisclosed seller. An entity controlled by restauranteur Phil Chen was the buyer. SVN expects the new owner to renovate the property in the near term.

