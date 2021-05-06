SVN Brokers $6.7M Sale of Apartment Asset in Medina, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

MEDINA, OHIO — SVN Summit Commercial Real Estate Advisors has brokered the $6.7 million sale of Jefferson Villa Apartments in Medina, about 33 miles south of Cleveland. The garden-style, luxury apartment property features 60 units and is located on the corner of North Jefferson Street and Reagan Parkway. The community was fully occupied at the time of sale. Jerry Fiume of SVN brokered the sale. A local investor sold the asset to CR Medina LLC.