SVN Brokers $6M Sale of Retail Center in Wellesley, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

WELLESLEY, MASS. — SVN | Parsons Commercial Group | Boston has brokered the $6 million sale of an 8,900-square-foot retail center in Wellesley, a western suburb of Boston. Marilyn Santiago of SVN represented the seller, an entity doing business as STMC LLC, in the transaction. Arlon Brown, also with SVN, represented the buyer, AlpCentral LLC. The property was 83 percent leased at the time of sale.

