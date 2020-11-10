SVN Brokers Sale of 33,000 SF Office Building in Lowell, Massachusetts

LOWELL, MASS. — SVN | Parsons Commercial Group | Boston has brokered the sale of a 33,000-square-foot office building located at 81 Bridge St. in Lowell, which is located north of Boston. The sales price was approximately $2.5 million. According to LoopNet Inc., the two-story building was constructed in 1916. Marci Alvarado and Jake Parsons of SVN represented the seller, Bridge Street Business Center LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Mill Bridge Residential LLC.