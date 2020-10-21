SVN Brokers Sale of 412-Unit Affordable Housing Portfolio in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — SVN Affordable | Levental Realty has brokered the sale of a 412-unit affordable housing portfolio in Jersey City. The portfolio consists of four properties: Van Wagenen I (233 units), Van Wagenen II (114 units), Bergen Manor (40 units) and Kennedy Manor (25 units). SVN represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between Hudson Valley Property Group and Nuveen, the $1 trillion asset manager of TIAA. The new ownership will implement sustainable upgrades to the existing buildings in order to extend their affordability.